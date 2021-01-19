Peoples Bancorp (PEBO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 26th. Analysts expect Peoples Bancorp to post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $52.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.88 million. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 12.87%. On average, analysts expect Peoples Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Peoples Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ PEBO opened at $31.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $628.48 million, a P/E ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.01. Peoples Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.91 and a fifty-two week high of $39.28.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Peoples Bancorp from $23.00 to $21.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James raised Peoples Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on Peoples Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Peoples Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.63.

In other news, Director David L. Mead sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $25,980.00. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

See Also: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.