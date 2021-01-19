Peregrine Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,808 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 2.5% of Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $129,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $21,263,784.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,896,662.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.97, for a total value of $1,025,870.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,900 shares in the company, valued at $22,907,793. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,927 shares of company stock worth $46,256,596. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AMZN stock traded up $27.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3,132.07. 106,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,141,226. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3,185.02 and its 200-day moving average is $3,165.45. The company has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,730.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3,650.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3,700.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,648.87.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

