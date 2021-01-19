Peregrine Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,888 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,901 shares during the period. Adobe makes up 1.1% of Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $57,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. SB Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at $684,774,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Adobe by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,204,962 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,043,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,762 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Adobe by 2,160.3% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 511,214 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $250,715,000 after acquiring an additional 488,597 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 996,456 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $488,584,000 after acquiring an additional 412,566 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,170,415 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,045,297,000 after acquiring an additional 336,890 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.38, for a total transaction of $293,628.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,067 shares in the company, valued at $7,862,868.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.90, for a total transaction of $1,923,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,822,319.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,148 shares of company stock valued at $3,845,820. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $605.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $521.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $1.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $456.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,059,203. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $487.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $474.08. The company has a market capitalization of $219.12 billion, a PE ratio of 42.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $255.13 and a fifty-two week high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to purchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

