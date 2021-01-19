Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Hits New 12-Month High at $47.15

Shares of Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $47.15 and last traded at $47.07, with a volume of 40093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.61.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Personalis from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Personalis from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Personalis from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America cut Personalis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Personalis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Personalis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.78.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.03 and a beta of 1.71.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 27.53% and a negative net margin of 45.13%. The company had revenue of $19.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.25 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Richard Chen sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $1,120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,277,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 2,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $81,225.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 175,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,876,932.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,404 shares of company stock valued at $1,327,721. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Personalis by 7.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Personalis by 7.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Personalis in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Personalis by 607.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Personalis by 25.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 7,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

About Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL)

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

