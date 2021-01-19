Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Grassi Investment Management

Grassi Investment Management reduced its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 18,450 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 439.7% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 136.8% in the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 3,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,349,211 shares in the company, valued at $273,492,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.87.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,349,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,891,246. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The business had revenue of $12.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.53%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.