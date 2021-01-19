PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $18.33

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.33 and traded as high as $22.83. PGT Innovations shares last traded at $22.64, with a volume of 17,207 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PGT Innovations presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.25.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.37 and its 200-day moving average is $18.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $238.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PGTI. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGT Innovations in the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 402.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,679 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,351 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the 3rd quarter worth about $142,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the 3rd quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the 4th quarter worth about $298,000. Institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

PGT Innovations Company Profile (NYSE:PGTI)

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

