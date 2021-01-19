Phoenix Global (PHB) Tops 1-Day Volume of $278,562.00

Phoenix Global (CURRENCY:PHB) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 19th. One Phoenix Global token can now be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Phoenix Global has traded 12.9% higher against the US dollar. Phoenix Global has a market cap of $11.13 million and $278,562.00 worth of Phoenix Global was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00045231 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00058018 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.37 or 0.00117513 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $195.89 or 0.00543261 BTC.

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Phoenix Global Token Profile

Phoenix Global (CRYPTO:PHB) is a token. Phoenix Global’s total supply is 3,441,941,149 tokens. The official website for Phoenix Global is www.redpulse.com/landing . Phoenix Global’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china . Phoenix Global’s official message board is blog.red-pulse.com

