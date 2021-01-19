Phoenix Tree (NYSE:DNK) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited (NYSE:DNK)’s share price was down 0.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.85 and last traded at $2.88. Approximately 3,938 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 236,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.90.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.14 and its 200 day moving average is $4.93.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Phoenix Tree stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited (NYSE:DNK) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 969,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,422 shares during the period. FMR LLC owned 0.31% of Phoenix Tree worth $8,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.95% of the company’s stock.

Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, leases apartments from property owners and rents them to residents and corporate clients in the People's Republic of China. It designs, renovates, and furnishes apartments; and provides WiFi, 24/7 resident support, and common area maintenance and utilities to the residents, as well as repair and maintenance for private rooms.

