Pinkcoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $4,953.00 (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 15% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Pinkcoin has traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. Pinkcoin has a market capitalization of $1.08 million and $4,953.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.87 or 0.00349885 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00028190 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003915 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001101 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $512.37 or 0.01412969 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000044 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Pinkcoin Coin Profile

Pinkcoin (PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 449,686,524 coins and its circulating supply is 424,426,088 coins. Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

Pinkcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

