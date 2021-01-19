Pioneer Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBFS) Shares Down 3.4%

Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBFS) traded down 3.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.61 and last traded at $10.61. 311 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 16,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.98.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.47.

Pioneer Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.88 million during the quarter. Pioneer Bancorp had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 3.34%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Bancorp by 99.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Pioneer Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $191,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Pioneer Bancorp by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Pioneer Bancorp by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Pioneer Bancorp by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 573,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,089,000 after purchasing an additional 15,085 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBFS)

Pioneer Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Pioneer Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services in New York. The company accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, one- to four-family residential real estate, home equity, and consumer loans; and home equity lines of credit.

