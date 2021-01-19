Piper Sandler Increases SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Price Target to $35.00

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $22.00 to $35.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.51% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SPWR. TheStreet lowered SunPower from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of SunPower in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on SunPower from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on SunPower from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Truist started coverage on SunPower in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.15.

SPWR opened at $31.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.42. SunPower has a 1 year low of $4.03 and a 1 year high of $36.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 86.38 and a beta of 2.47.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 256.87% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $274.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.86 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SunPower will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Vichheka Heang sold 7,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $143,737.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth Lawrence Mahaffey sold 8,579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total value of $133,317.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,180,620.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 386,802 shares of company stock valued at $6,330,702. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in SunPower by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in SunPower in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in SunPower by 272.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its stake in SunPower by 55,714.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 3,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in SunPower by 207.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. 45.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through SunPower Energy Services and SunPower Technologies segments. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors. It also offers commercial rooftop and ground-mounted solar power systems, and residential mounting systems.

