Piper Sandler Raises Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target to $211.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $150.00 to $211.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.71% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ENPH. B. Riley upped their price target on Enphase Energy from $71.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays raised their target price on Enphase Energy from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Enphase Energy from $77.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Enphase Energy from $99.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Enphase Energy from $77.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enphase Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.56.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $190.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.90, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. Enphase Energy has a one year low of $21.49 and a one year high of $222.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $165.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.16. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The business had revenue of $178.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.79 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enphase Energy will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total value of $5,229,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 54,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.82, for a total value of $9,942,117.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 246,853 shares of company stock valued at $37,435,421. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 656.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,543,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,809,849 shares during the period. KPCB GGF Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $99,576,000. Tenzing Global Management LLC raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 600.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 4,200,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,384,000 after buying an additional 3,600,000 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 17,262.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,403,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,556,000 after buying an additional 3,384,319 shares during the period. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 498.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,284,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $156,231,000 after buying an additional 2,735,537 shares during the period. 72.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

