Piper Sandler Raises Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Price Target to $55.00

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $35.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.84% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NOVA. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $28.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Sunnova Energy International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.08.

NOVA opened at $47.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Sunnova Energy International has a fifty-two week low of $6.12 and a fifty-two week high of $57.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of -22.72 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.92 and its 200 day moving average is $36.19.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 113.82% and a negative return on equity of 18.35%. The company had revenue of $50.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.67 million. As a group, analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Stuart D. Allen sold 1,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total transaction of $54,447.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,391,570.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Walter A. Baker sold 28,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $1,131,912.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,460,279. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,442,004 shares of company stock valued at $289,892,998.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newlight Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the fourth quarter worth $107,528,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the first quarter worth $43,726,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 107.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,885,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014,697 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 9.8% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,189,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,998,000 after purchasing an additional 285,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the third quarter worth $93,219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. It operates a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 572 megawatts serving approximately 80,000 customers.

