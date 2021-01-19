Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) Sets New 52-Week High at $34.64

Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $34.64 and last traded at $33.34, with a volume of 440166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.79.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Plantronics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plantronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Plantronics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Plantronics in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.20.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.56 and its 200 day moving average is $19.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.88.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.45. Plantronics had a positive return on equity of 70.65% and a negative net margin of 53.39%. The business had revenue of $410.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Plantronics, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Plantronics by 61.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Plantronics by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,646,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,525,000 after buying an additional 151,249 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Plantronics in the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Plantronics by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 145,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 20,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Plantronics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $610,000. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Plantronics Company Profile (NYSE:PLT)

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals worldwide. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice, video, and content sharing solutions, which includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, conference room phones, and video conferencing solutions; peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and support services.

