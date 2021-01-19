Platinum Eagle Acquisition (OTCMKTS:EAGL) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.27

Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EAGL) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.27 and traded as low as $1.56. Platinum Eagle Acquisition shares last traded at $1.57, with a volume of 109,984 shares traded.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.85 and a 200-day moving average of $2.23.

About Platinum Eagle Acquisition (OTCMKTS:EAGL)

Target Hospitality Corp. engages in the provision of rental accommodations with premium catering and value-added hospitality services. It operates through the following business segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, and Government. The Permian Basin segment operates facilities in the Permian Basin region and communities in Texas and New Mexico.

