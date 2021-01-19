Playtech plc (PTEC.L) (LON:PTEC) Hits New 52-Week High at $489.60

Playtech plc (PTEC.L) (LON:PTEC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 489.60 ($6.40) and last traded at GBX 485.60 ($6.34), with a volume of 329296 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 480 ($6.27).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.42, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of £1.46 billion and a PE ratio of 5.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 418.44 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 365.77.

About Playtech plc (PTEC.L) (LON:PTEC)

Playtech Plc develops and sells software platforms and services for the online and land-based gambling industry worldwide. The company operates through Gaming B2B, Gaming B2C, and Financial segments. It operates an online trading platform to retail customers, which enable them to trade contracts for differences on various instruments, such as foreign exchange, commodities, equities, and indices; provides B2B clearing and execution services for retail brokers and professional clients; and offers technology and risk management services for retail brokers.

