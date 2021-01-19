Pluton Trading Down 10.7% Over Last Week (PLU)

Pluton (CURRENCY:PLU) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 19th. Over the last seven days, Pluton has traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar. Pluton has a total market cap of $4.13 million and $26,496.00 worth of Pluton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pluton token can currently be bought for $4.84 or 0.00013242 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00058613 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.63 or 0.00529497 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005571 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00043273 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,437.06 or 0.03929821 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00016208 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00012501 BTC.

Pluton Token Profile

Pluton (CRYPTO:PLU) is a token. It was first traded on September 4th, 2016. Pluton’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 852,000 tokens. Pluton’s official Twitter account is @PlutusIT and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pluton’s official website is plutus.it

Buying and Selling Pluton

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pluton directly using U.S. dollars.

