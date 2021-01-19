Polaris (PII) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Polaris (NYSE:PII) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, January 26th. Analysts expect Polaris to post earnings of $2.89 per share for the quarter. Polaris has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 7.15-7.30 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $7.15-7.30 EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 0.38%. Polaris’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Polaris to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Polaris stock opened at $107.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 2.05. Polaris has a fifty-two week low of $37.35 and a fifty-two week high of $111.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.34.

In other news, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $321,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,323 shares in the company, valued at $1,639,561. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

PII has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Polaris from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird raised Polaris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 5th. Longbow Research raised Polaris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Polaris from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.73.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

