Polis Market Cap Tops $8.93 Million (POLIS)

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. In the last seven days, Polis has traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar. Polis has a market cap of $8.93 million and approximately $3,170.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polis token can currently be bought for approximately $0.91 or 0.00002484 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Polis alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00021517 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded 55.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 56.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Polis Profile

Polis (POLIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 tokens. The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Polis is forum.polispay.org . The official website for Polis is polispay.org . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Buying and Selling Polis

Polis can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.