Polymetal International plc (POLY.L) (LON:POLY) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,763.96

Shares of Polymetal International plc (POLY.L) (LON:POLY) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,763.96 and traded as low as $1,662.50. Polymetal International plc (POLY.L) shares last traded at $1,668.00, with a volume of 749,644 shares.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Polymetal International plc (POLY.L) from GBX 2,225 ($29.07) to GBX 2,480 ($32.40) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Polymetal International plc (POLY.L) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,817 ($23.74).

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,690.93 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,763.96. The company has a market capitalization of £7.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.53.

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

