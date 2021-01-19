Populous One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.84 Million (PPT)

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 19th. One Populous token can now be purchased for approximately $0.92 or 0.00002596 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Populous has a market capitalization of $48.89 million and approximately $1.84 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Populous has traded up 24.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00057916 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.61 or 0.00547476 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00005598 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00042414 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002828 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,382.73 or 0.03909885 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002828 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00013178 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00015724 BTC.

About Populous

Populous (PPT) is a token. It launched on July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here . Populous’ official website is populous.world

Populous Token Trading

Populous can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Populous should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Populous using one of the exchanges listed above.

