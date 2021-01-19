PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $137.42.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PPG shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st.

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $148.04 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. PPG Industries has a 12 month low of $69.77 and a 12 month high of $153.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.01. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PPG Industries will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP William E. Schaupp sold 3,850 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total value of $518,441.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,333 shares in the company, valued at $583,481.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 81,022 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.65, for a total transaction of $10,828,590.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 173,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,247,081. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PPG. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 5.9% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 28,616 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,493,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 119.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,446,148 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $176,548,000 after buying an additional 788,239 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,620 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 4,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

