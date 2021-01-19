PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PREKF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PREKF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,134,100 shares, a drop of 21.9% from the December 15th total of 4,011,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 56.0 days.

PrairieSky Royalty stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,183. PrairieSky Royalty has a fifty-two week low of $4.64 and a fifty-two week high of $11.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.32 and its 200-day moving average is $7.15.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PREKF shares. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PrairieSky Royalty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on PrairieSky Royalty in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC downgraded PrairieSky Royalty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of PrairieSky Royalty from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 1.1 million acres with coal titles; 7.8 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and other acreage.

