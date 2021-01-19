Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Downgraded by Bank of America

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PINC. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Premier from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Premier in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Premier from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Premier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PINC opened at $36.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Premier has a 52 week low of $27.11 and a 52 week high of $37.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.26.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $346.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.32 million. Premier had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 65.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Premier will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen R. D’arcy sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $35,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,087.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINC. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Premier by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 882,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,972,000 after buying an additional 129,498 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Premier by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Premier by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Premier by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 14,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Premier by 323.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 9,405 shares during the last quarter. 62.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

