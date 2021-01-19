Primas One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.61 Million (PST)

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 19th. Primas has a total market capitalization of $801,036.23 and approximately $1.61 million worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Primas token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0152 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Primas has traded down 0% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Primas alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.64 or 0.00429210 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003670 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 77.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003284 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Primas Token Profile

Primas is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 tokens. The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Primas is primas.io . Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Primas

Primas can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Primas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Primas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Primas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.