Primecoin (XPM) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $7,697.00

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. One Primecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0418 or 0.00000115 BTC on major exchanges. Primecoin has a total market cap of $1.45 million and approximately $7,697.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Primecoin has traded 19.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Primecoin Profile

Primecoin (CRYPTO:XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 34,803,782 coins. Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

