Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) Short Interest Update

Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 406,700 shares, a decline of 22.0% from the December 15th total of 521,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 243,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, Director John P. Schauerman sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total value of $1,649,900.00. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Primoris Services in the third quarter valued at $11,701,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Primoris Services by 522.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 596,191 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,755,000 after purchasing an additional 500,369 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Primoris Services by 46.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 673,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,328,000 after acquiring an additional 212,905 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Primoris Services by 594.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,423 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after purchasing an additional 178,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 926.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 163,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 147,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PRIM shares. TheStreet upgraded Primoris Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Primoris Services from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Primoris Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

NASDAQ PRIM traded up $0.76 on Tuesday, reaching $31.52. 199,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,222. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.32. Primoris Services has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $32.28.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.23. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $942.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $919.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Primoris Services will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.91%.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

