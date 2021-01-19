Principal Sustainable Momentum Index ETF (NYSEARCA:PMOM) Shares Down 15.1%

Principal Sustainable Momentum Index ETF (NYSEARCA:PMOM) shares were down 15.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $27.69 and last traded at $27.69. Approximately 600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 1,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.60.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.23.

