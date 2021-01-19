Prologis (PLD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.48). Prologis had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $984.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Prologis to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $97.68 on Tuesday. Prologis has a fifty-two week low of $59.82 and a fifty-two week high of $112.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $72.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.09%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PLD. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Prologis in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.80.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 976 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

