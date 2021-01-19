ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) Shares Gap Down to $16.00

ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.00, but opened at $12.62. ProPhase Labs shares last traded at $11.85, with a volume of 76,996 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet lowered ProPhase Labs from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 8.35 and a quick ratio of 7.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.41 and a 200 day moving average of $6.18.

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.84 million for the quarter. ProPhase Labs had a negative return on equity of 15.95% and a negative net margin of 12.92%.

ProPhase Labs Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRPH)

ProPhase Labs, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter (OTC) consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements in the United States. It offers a range of OTC dietary supplements, including Legendz XL for sexual health; Triple Edge XL, an energy booster and testosterone support product; and Super ProstaFlow+ a supplement to support prostate and urinary health under the TK Supplements brand.

