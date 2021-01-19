ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $31.07

Shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $31.07 and traded as high as $42.35. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil shares last traded at $41.15, with a volume of 194,084 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.07.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCO. Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 251.2% in the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 53,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 38,619 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period.

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

