ProVise Management Group LLC Has $8.13 Million Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

ProVise Management Group LLC cut its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 26.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,943 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble accounts for about 0.9% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $8,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PG. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 8.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,587,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,306 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,999,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 21,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 33,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,695,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

PG stock traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $133.60. 9,164,868 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,574,243. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $94.34 and a 1-year high of $146.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.15. The firm has a market cap of $331.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.72%.

In other news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 51,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.94, for a total value of $7,413,868.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,356,860.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 99,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total transaction of $14,271,143.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,491,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 663,635 shares of company stock worth $93,052,467 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.08.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

