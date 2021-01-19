ProVise Management Group LLC Has $8.36 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

ProVise Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,581 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for approximately 1.0% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $8,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis grew its stake in Pfizer by 528.1% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 3,814,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,991,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207,172 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,069,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,690,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777,676 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Pfizer by 36.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 9,794,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $359,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599,629 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Pfizer by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 3,749,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,602,000 after buying an additional 1,374,298 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,411,000. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,349,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,492,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.73. 33,362,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,892,371. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $43.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.26 and its 200 day moving average is $37.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $12.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.87.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

