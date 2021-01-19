PT Indosat Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTITF) Shares Down 12.1%

PT Indosat Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTITF)’s stock price was down 12.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. Approximately 5,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 4,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.17.

PT Indosat Tbk Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PTITF)

PT Indosat Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Indonesia. It operates through three segments: Cellular; Fixed Telecommunications (Fixed); and Multimedia, Data Communication, Internet (MIDI). The Cellular segment offers voice, SMS, and data transfer services through post-paid and prepaid plans.

