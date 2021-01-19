Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo (OTCMKTS:AOMOY) Trading Up 22.2%

Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo (OTCMKTS:AOMOY)’s share price shot up 22.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.54 and last traded at $1.54. 3,002 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,620% from the average session volume of 175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.26.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a current ratio of 6.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 1.55.

About Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo (OTCMKTS:AOMOY)

Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo engages in the generation of heat and electric power in the Moscow City and Moscow region. It operates in two segments, Electric Energy and Heat Energy. The company owns 15 power plants with an operational capacity of approximately 12,873 megawatts of electricity; and 42,760 gigacalories/hour of heat capacity.

