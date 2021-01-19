QAD (NASDAQ:QADB) Hits New 12-Month High at $49.69

QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $49.69 and last traded at $49.60, with a volume of 15 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 309.39 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.80.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. QAD had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $76.66 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in QAD stock. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,797 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

QAD Company Profile (NASDAQ:QADB)

QAD Inc provides cloud-based enterprise software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers various software solutions, such as customer and service management solutions for manufacturers to acquire new customers; manufacturing solutions, which supports manufacturing business processes; enterprise asset management to manage, maintain, and install capital equipment; supply chain execution solutions that provides tools to support inventory and warehouse management; and financials solutions to manage and control finance and accounting processes.

