Qell Acquisition (NASDAQ:QELL) Sets New 52-Week High at $15.02

Qell Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:QELL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.02 and last traded at $14.45, with a volume of 162964 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.36.

Qell Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:QELL)

Qell Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

