QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Position Trimmed by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC decreased its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,199 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 6,276 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 36,972 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,632,000 after acquiring an additional 7,449 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,073 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,714,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 14,605 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total transaction of $787,344.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,242,911.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $10,889,278.40. Following the sale, the president now owns 50,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,547,986.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 136,909 shares of company stock valued at $20,502,275. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QCOM traded up $6.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $163.45. The stock had a trading volume of 258,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,634,908. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $150.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.77. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $163.18. The firm has a market cap of $184.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.04.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

