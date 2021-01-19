Rally (RLY) Price Reaches $0.34

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded up 21.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 19th. In the last week, Rally has traded 57.3% higher against the US dollar. One Rally token can currently be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000959 BTC on exchanges. Rally has a total market cap of $20.66 million and approximately $2.84 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Rally alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00045135 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.89 or 0.00118438 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.54 or 0.00072211 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.53 or 0.00255988 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000766 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,182.28 or 0.96656074 BTC.

Rally Profile

Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,897,283 tokens. Rally’s official website is www.rallyapp.com . The official message board for Rally is medium.com/@rallyapp

Rally Token Trading

Rally can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rally should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rally using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rally Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rally and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.