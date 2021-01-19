Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $20.73

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.73 and last traded at $20.73, with a volume of 1101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.13.

RMBS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Rambus from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Rambus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.06.

Get Rambus alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 7.82, a current ratio of 7.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.09 and its 200-day moving average is $15.33. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -58.64, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.05.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $56.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.00 million. Rambus had a negative net margin of 17.06% and a negative return on equity of 3.28%. Rambus’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Rambus Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rambus announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, November 2nd that permits the company to repurchase 20,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Jae Kim sold 2,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $37,997.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 109,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,679,249.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 5,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total transaction of $96,777.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 211,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,446,718.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,313 shares of company stock valued at $549,392 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMBS. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,798,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Rambus during the third quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rambus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 171,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rambus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

About Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. It offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and industry-standard interface solutions, such as 28G, 32G, 56G, and 112G SerDes, as well as PCIe 5.0.

Recommended Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.