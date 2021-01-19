Randolph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNDB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Randolph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNDB) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 17.6% from the December 15th total of 1,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:RNDB traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.50. The stock had a trading volume of 17,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,614. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Randolph Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.92 and a 1-year high of $24.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.19. The company has a market cap of $113.22 million, a PE ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.87.

Get Randolph Bancorp alerts:

Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $1.11. The company had revenue of $24.54 million during the quarter. Randolph Bancorp had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 20.47%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Randolph Bancorp stock. Stilwell Value LLC purchased a new stake in Randolph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNDB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 81,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,000. Randolph Bancorp accounts for 1.1% of Stilwell Value LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Stilwell Value LLC owned 1.48% of Randolph Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Randolph Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th.

Randolph Bancorp Company Profile

Randolph Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Envision Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, and small to mid-size businesses in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and southern New Hampshire. It operates through two segments, Envision Bank and Envision Mortgage. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and IRAs.

Recommended Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Randolph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Randolph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.