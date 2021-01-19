Raymond James Weighs in on Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO)’s Q4 2020 Earnings (TSE:SPB)

Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) (TSE:SPB) – Analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 18th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.35. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO)’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) (TSE:SPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.25) by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$399.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$423.67 million.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC downgraded shares of Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$14.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$13.78.

Shares of TSE SPB opened at C$12.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.56. Superior Plus Corp. has a 12 month low of C$5.97 and a 12 month high of C$13.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.21 billion and a PE ratio of 33.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.06.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO)’s payout ratio is currently 192.51%.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. The company's Energy Distribution segment provides distribution, wholesale procurement, and related services for propane, heating oil, and other refined fuels. Its Specialty Chemicals segment supplies sodium chlorate and technology to the pulp and paper industries, as well as potassium and chlor-alkali products.

