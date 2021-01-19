Raytheon Technologies (RTX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, January 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Raytheon Technologies to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of RTX stock opened at $69.20 on Tuesday. Raytheon Technologies has a twelve month low of $40.72 and a twelve month high of $93.47. The stock has a market cap of $105.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.34 and its 200 day moving average is $63.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
In related news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.57 per share, with a total value of $52,570.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,212,710.41. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes acquired 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.82 per share, for a total transaction of $3,015,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,902,709.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 84,591 shares of company stock worth $4,567,268. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
RTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. DZ Bank raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.78.
Raytheon Technologies Company Profile
Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.
