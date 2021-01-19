Raytheon Technologies (RTX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, January 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Raytheon Technologies to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $69.20 on Tuesday. Raytheon Technologies has a twelve month low of $40.72 and a twelve month high of $93.47. The stock has a market cap of $105.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.34 and its 200 day moving average is $63.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.57 per share, with a total value of $52,570.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,212,710.41. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes acquired 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.82 per share, for a total transaction of $3,015,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,902,709.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 84,591 shares of company stock worth $4,567,268. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. DZ Bank raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.78.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

