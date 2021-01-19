Reality Shares Divcon Dividend Guard ETF (NYSEARCA:GARD) Shares Down 3.3%

Reality Shares Divcon Dividend Guard ETF (NYSEARCA:GARD) fell 3.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.94 and last traded at $22.29. 6,400 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 120% from the average session volume of 2,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.05.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.29.

See Also: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Reality Shares Divcon Dividend Guard ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reality Shares Divcon Dividend Guard ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.