Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for KushCo (KSHB)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for KushCo (OTCMKTS: KSHB):

1/15/2021 – KushCo was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $1.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “KushCo Holdings Inc. is the parent company to a diverse group of business units primarily in the cannabis, CBD and other related industries. KushCo Holdings’ subsidiaries provide exceptional customer service, product quality, compliancy knowledge and a local presence in serving customer base. The company’s brands include Kush Bottles, a sales platform distributor of packaging, supplies, and accessories. Kush Energy, which provides ultra-pure hydrocarbon gases and solvents to the cannabis and CBD sector. Hybrid Creative, a premier creative design agency for cannabis and non-cannabis ventures and Koleto Packaging Solutions, the research and development arm driving intellectual property development and acquisitions. KushCo Holdings Inc., formerly known as Kush Bottles Inc., is headquartered in Garden Grove, California. “

1/12/2021 – KushCo had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $2.00 to $2.25. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/6/2021 – KushCo was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

12/30/2020 – KushCo was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

Shares of OTCMKTS KSHB opened at $1.36 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.93 and its 200-day moving average is $0.72. The stock has a market cap of $179.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.91. KushCo Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

KushCo (OTCMKTS:KSHB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. KushCo had a negative net margin of 65.89% and a negative return on equity of 47.95%. On average, research analysts anticipate that KushCo Holdings, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KushCo Holdings, Inc markets and sells packaging products, vaporizers, solvents, accessories, and branding solutions to customers operating in the regulated medical and adult recreational cannabis and hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) industries in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its principal products include bottles, jars, bags, tubes, containers, vape cartridges, vape batteries and accessories, labels and processing supplies, solvents, natural products, stainless steel tanks, and custom branded anti-counterfeit and authentication labels.

