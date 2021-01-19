Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) Trading Up 0.4%

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) shares were up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $43.86 and last traded at $43.84. Approximately 2,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 2,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.68.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.17 and a 200-day moving average of $39.08. The company has a market capitalization of $73.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.89 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Recruit had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 5.72%. Sell-side analysts predict that Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. provides employment information services in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: HR Technology, Media & Solutions, and Staffing. The company operates Indeed.com, a job aggregator search engine; and Glassdoor, an online job platform and company information site.

