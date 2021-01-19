Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) Trading Up 0.4%

Posted by on Jan 19th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) shares were up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $43.86 and last traded at $43.84. Approximately 2,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 2,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.68.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.17 and a 200-day moving average of $39.08. The company has a market capitalization of $73.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.89 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Recruit had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 5.72%. Sell-side analysts predict that Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF)

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. provides employment information services in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: HR Technology, Media & Solutions, and Staffing. The company operates Indeed.com, a job aggregator search engine; and Glassdoor, an online job platform and company information site.

Featured Article: Do Tariffs Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Recruit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recruit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.