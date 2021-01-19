Red Pulse Phoenix Price Up 7.1% Over Last Week (PHX)

Red Pulse Phoenix (CURRENCY:PHX) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. One Red Pulse Phoenix token can now be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. Red Pulse Phoenix has a total market capitalization of $2.46 million and approximately $202,914.00 worth of Red Pulse Phoenix was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Red Pulse Phoenix has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wowbit (WWB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded down 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix Token Profile

Red Pulse Phoenix is a token. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2017. Red Pulse Phoenix’s total supply is 1,362,278,592 tokens and its circulating supply is 829,588,687 tokens. Red Pulse Phoenix’s official website is www.redpulse.com/landing . The Reddit community for Red Pulse Phoenix is /r/RedPulseToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Red Pulse Phoenix’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china and its Facebook page is accessible here . Red Pulse Phoenix’s official message board is blog.red-pulse.com

Red Pulse Phoenix Token Trading

Red Pulse Phoenix can be purchased on cryptocurrency exchanges.

