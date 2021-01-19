Reef (REEF) Trading 139.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Reef (CURRENCY:REEF) traded down 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. Reef has a market cap of $51.51 million and $17.37 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Reef has traded up 139.3% against the dollar. One Reef coin can currently be bought for $0.0170 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00058126 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.63 or 0.00526769 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00043353 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,436.62 or 0.03928544 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00016235 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00012445 BTC.

Reef Profile

REEF is a coin. Reef’s total supply is 3,965,900,953 coins and its circulating supply is 3,026,721,973 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi

Reef Coin Trading

Reef can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reef should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Reef using one of the exchanges listed above.

