Reitz Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 1,305 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,302 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 3.2% of Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 100,673 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,358,000 after buying an additional 4,259 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $4,317,000. First United Bank Trust grew its holdings in Apple by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 53,066 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,041,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,310 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,605,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,687 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,787,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.05. 3,412,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,433,992. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $127.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.13, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $138.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.03 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on AAPL. Wedbush raised their price objective on Apple from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Argus upgraded Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.56.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at $35,420,969.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

