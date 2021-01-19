Reitz Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,917 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Garland Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 635.0% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $2.97 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $348.34. The company had a trading volume of 111,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,634,990. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $200.55 and a 52 week high of $350.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $340.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $317.35.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

